The month of June had proved to be less excruciating than the previous months. Not only did we witness a new powerful sequel of Family Man 2 release, but a dip in the curve of the second wave in the pandemic was also seen. 14 June 2021 also marked the one-year death anniversary of the beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nevertheless, the month of June 2021 continues to shower the audience with new and exciting OTT releases. The upcoming new releases like Jagame Thandhiram, Sherni have made everyone excited with anticipation. These new movies either directly debut on the OTT platform or are being premiered after their release. New web series also premiere on the small screens, to keep up our doses of entertainment. OTT platforms give us a distinctive choice to choose across languages and time periods. Like theatrical releases, the pandemic has led to weekly big releases on the OTT platforms. Here’s a chronological list of every upcoming movies web series and, releasing in the month of June 2021. We have also mentioned the OTT platforms, to stream these movies and web series.

Li s t of upcoming movies and web series in the third week of June 2021:

#1 Jagame Thandhiram

Probably the most anticipated Tamil release, Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush in the lead role. The movie has opted for a direct OTT release. The deadly combination of director Karthik Subbaraj and music producer Santhosh Narayan, has held everyone in excitement. The movie also stars Game Of Thrones fame, James Cosmo. Jagame Thandhiram’s official trailer, as of now, has more than 10 million views to it.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch – Netflix

#2 Sherni

Vidya Balan’s drama thriller has made everyone excited. The trailer of the movie has already shown a glimpse of all the talented actors that star in the movie. Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala, Ila Arun, Gopal Dutt. The movie has been directed by Amit Mansukar, who also directed Newton, starring Rajkumar Rao. Sherni has its premise set in the wildlife of India.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch – Amazon Prime Video

#3 In The Name Of God

Priyadarshini’s upcoming web series is his second venture with Aha Video. In The Name Of God is an action crime thriller. The trailer that dropped in the aha videoIN YouTube channel on 13 June 2020 promises high action sequences. Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali also makes his debut on the OTT platform with the series. Vidyasagar Muthukumar makes his debut as a director with a dark and gritting story. Priyadarshini, who has recently celebrated for his ensemble comic role in the Telugu movie Jathi Ratnalu, promises to showcase a darker side. It will be interesting to see a dark story of greed, lust and vengeance.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch- aha

#4 Luca

For all the animation-loving fans, Luca is an upcoming Disney-Pixar movie. The movie is directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa. Set in the fictional city of Portorosso, Luca is a coming-of-age story. Luca Paguro, a sea monster/shapeshifter, and his best friend Alberto Scorfano explore the life-changing experience in the town. The comedy-drama with a span of 96 minutes, is a gift from the Disney studios.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch – Disney+Hotstar

#5 Fatherhood

Fatherhood is an upcoming English movie starring Kevin Hart. The 109 minutes long movie, has also opted for a direct release on the OTT platform. Fatherhood deals with a story of a father-daughter relationship. The comedy-drama will follow the story of a single father, bringing up his daughter, after the death of his wife.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch- Netflix

#6 Official Secrets

Official Secrets is a 2019 thriller movie, directed by Gavin Hood. The story has been adapted from The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War, authored by Marcia and Thomas Mitchell. The story follows the life of Katharine Gun, a British intelligence specialist. The movie stars Keira Knightley, Smith, Matthew Goode, Adam Bakri, Indira Varma in the lead roles.

Streaming Date – 18 June 2021

Where To Watch – Book My Show Stream

#7 Evil Season 2

Evil is the 2019 horror drama. It deals with the story of a psychologist and a priest, who work together to investigate the supernatural occurrences in the Church. The 13 episodes long web series gained quite good reviews for itself. The series casts Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Aasif Mandvi as the leads. Season 2 will premiere its episodes on a weekly basis.

Streaming Date – 19 June 2021

Where To Watch – Voot Select