Over the past week, 93.5 Red FM, one of the most popular radio stations in Andhra Pradesh has been entertaining the people of Vizag and not just with songs but, also, some very special guests performing live. They organized a virtual concert called MUSICOM which was a mix of rhythms and laughter. The objective of the Red FM concert was to help Vizag and the rest of Andhra Pradesh deal with the stress from the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. It was two weekends filled with some great music and some rib-tickling comedy.

The motto for the evening was Don’t Panic, just RED, i.e Relax, Experience and Distancing. For 2 consecutive weekends, Red FM Vizag Telugu digital pages premiered musical and fun-filling performances by famous musicians and comedians. The initiative was well received by the audience who welcomed the mixture of music and comedy right at their homes and enjoyed their favorite artists performing live.

As the Red FM Vizag was planned over the weekend, during the first weekend, on 5 June, a talented group of kids from Hyderabad, widely known as the V4 band, performed superhit songs and entertained the viewers. The next day, on 6 June, they decided to mix it up a little bit with a stand-up comedy performance by Jabardasth fame Rocket Raghava.

The next weekend brought even more music and even more laughter. To end with a blast, on 12 June, famous Tollywood playback singer Bhargavi Pillai performed straight up 20 minutes of blockbuster Telugu songs to cap off a musical Saturday evening.

Red FM decided to turn Sunday, the last day of the concert in Vizag, into a day of fun with the famous mimicry artist Imitation Raju performing a live comedy show. He imitated famous Tollywood comedians like the late Jaya Prakash Reddy, Venumadhav, and many more current comedy artists, which had the audience swell up with laughter.

The MUSICOM concert’s videos are on the RedFM Telugu Facebook page, where the netizens in Vizag can log in to witness the live performances.

For more such regular initiatives, information, and entertainment, people can tune into Superhits 93.5 Red FM.