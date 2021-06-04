The Covid-19 pandemic has all of us bored at our houses and some of us are stressed by the situation outside. In such circumstances, how do we forget the bad things and relax our minds? Listen to music, right? For that very reason, Superhits 93.5 Red FM, one of the prominent radio stations in Vizag, is organising a virtual concert called MUSICOM. This virtual concert is a mix of music and comedy. Through MUSICOM, RED FM wants to help its listeners deal with the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. As we can R (relax) in the confines of your home, E (experience) superhit music and while practicing D (distancing). This concert will give the netizens a one-of-its-kind virtual extravaganza just by staying at home.

An assortment of musicians and comedians from the Telugu entertainment industry are offering their time and talent for our fun and enjoyment. Hyderabad’s renowned children’s band V4 band will hit you with its rocking music on 5 June 2021, from 5 PM onwards while Tollywood singer Bhargavi Pillai, who has sung in movies like Temper and Bengal Tiger, will energise you with her voice on 12 June 2021, from 5 PM onwards. To burst a laugh, RedFM brings in Jabardasth fame Rocket Raghava on 6th June from 5 PM onwards and Tollywood comedian Dhanraj on 13th June from 5 PM onwards.

Listeners from Vizag can tune into Red FM 93.5 or log in to Red FM Telugu digital platforms to experience this one-of-its-kind virtual concert. The virtual concert will be held during the weekends on RedFMTelugu’s official pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For regular updates on the concert, people can tune into Superhits 93.5 Red FM.