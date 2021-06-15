The theatres in India can’t wait to welcome back the audience. With the daily Covid caseload reducing incrementally day after day, Bollywood is back here to enthrall us soon. In the latest, the makers of Bell Bottom have picked the momentum for a theatrical release. With no time to spare, Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took to his social handles to make the announcement.

Announcing Bell Bottom’s theatrical release on 27 July 2021, the Bell Bottom makers set the ball rolling. The teaser which released towards the fag end of 2020 provides a glimpse of what is in store for the audience. Akshay Kumar will be seen as a RAW agent in the film Bell Bottom. Along with Akshay Kumar, the spy thriller will also feature actress Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Anjali Anand. With the pressing time that the film was shot in, the film witnessed a coming together of producers like Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Nikhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

The shooting for this Bollywood film wrapped up last year soon after the first national-wide lockdown in wake of the pandemic. While the espionage thriller was scheduled to release previously on 28 May 2021, the film was postponed due to uncontrollable reasons.

The May month that witnessed a lot of OTT releases speculated an OTT release for Bell Bottom too. While the speculations were taken seriously from different corners of the country, the production house Pooja Entertainment came out with a statement saying otherwise. The post also notified that only Pooja Entertainment owes the mandate of announcements regarding Bell Bottom and no one else.

With only about two weeks for the Bell Bottom release on 27 July 2021, filmy buffs and Akshay Kumar fans cant wait to watch their superhero back on the big screen soon. As per Government regulations Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra will open theatres with 50% occupancy from July 2021. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka theatres will remain closed till August.