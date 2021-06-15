Sandwiched between beautiful golden sandy beaches and alluring lush green hills, Vizag has flourished into a bustling port and industrial hub. Over the past few decades, the city has witnessed a tremendous change in its landscape. There have been instances where the landmarks after which the localities in the city were named, had gradually vanished with the passage of time. Taking you down memory lane, we are here with five such popular areas from Vizag.

#1 Eenadu

Surrounded by schools, temples, and the gigantic Oxygen Towers, the neighborhood here is closely knit and is one of the popular residential areas in Vizag. It once housed the office of Eenadu, one of the top circulated Telugu-language daily newspapers in the country. Eventually, the locality too received the same name. Though the office was moved away from the location, the area retained its name, ‘Eenadu’.

#2 Rednam Gardens

With a combination of commercial establishments and swanky houses, Rednam Gardens has its own charm. But have you ever wondered where the gardens are? This bustling place once belonged to Diwan Bahadur Rednam Dharma Rao, who nurtured beautiful gardens. During World War II, those residing in the neighbourhood vacated, and the gardens were destroyed as a result.

#3 Old TB Hospital Junction

With Tech Mahindra on one side and PULSUS HealthTech on the other, it is definitely one of the busiest junctions in Vizag. To the Gen Z of Vizag, it might be Satyam Junction. But go to your father or granddad. They would recall this area as Old TB Hospital road.

#4 P&T Colony

For starters, it is P&T Colony, not PNT Colony. Located right in the heart of the city, the densely populated colony is rich in street food, which makes it a popular hangout place for all foodies. If you are still wondering what P&T is, it is Post & Telegraph. According to the locals, the area was once allocated to those working in the Postal Department.