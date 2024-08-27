Get ready for a fun-filled ride as standup comedian Vivek Muralidharan is coming back to perform his latest show, Death by Laughter, in Visakhapatnam! Known for his sharp wit and engaging crowd work, Vivek promises an evening packed with humour inspired by his all-around India tour. While his comedy has always been relatable and reflective, he has been travelling to different parts of India and attending festivities, to explore deeper themes of spirituality and religion for this show. “I am getting to meet new people, and there are lots of new experiences. It has helped me talk about newer things and gives me a very fresh perspective on how to look at things around me,” said Vivek, in conversation with Yo Vizag.

In Death by Laughter, Vivek brings together a mix of jokes inspired by current events, alongside crowd interactions. “There are bits I have been trying to perfect for years now which will be performed, whether the jokes are ‘family-friendly’ or not depends on the family,” Vivek shared.

As with any comedian who tackles sensitive subjects, he acknowledges that not all his jokes land without controversy. However, he remains unfazed by potential backlash. “I think people like to be angry at me for 1-2 weeks max and then someone else does something worse,” he joked.

Vivek’s comedy has continually evolved over the years, with each show building on the last. “Every show, I actually learn something new from the audience and try to use that in the next show. They are very small changes, but over a period of six months to a year, there are big differences I can see for myself,” he noted. This dedication to honing his craft ensures that Death by Laughter will showcase some of his best work yet.

With influences ranging from Kamal Hassan to George Carlin, his comedic style is diverse, and he isn’t confined to any one niche. Death by Laughter by Vivek Muralidharan in Visakhapatnam, is going to be more than just a comedy show, it’s a reflection of his journey as a comedian, constantly evolving and adapting to the world around him. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his work, this show promises to deliver laughs, thoughtful insights, and an evening you won’t forget!

Venue: Viswanadh Conventions, Port Stadium Akkayapalem

Timings: 7 pm onwards

Tickets at Rs 499

Get your tickets on BookMyShow now: Death by Laughter with Vivek Muralidharan

