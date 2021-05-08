Last updated 31 mins ago

Minari, since its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States on 26 January 2020, has garnered a lot of attention. This family drama about a Korean family in the USA blew up the 2021 Oscars with nominations in 6 different categories, out of which it won 1 award (Youn Yuh-jung for Best Supporting Actress). Ever since the moment the movie was conferred at the Oscars, people in India have been waiting for its digital premiere. Minari, the Oscar-winning film is to have an OTT release soon.

Minari’s plot revolves around a South Korean immigrant family, trying to make it in the rural United States in the 1980s. This film stars Steven Yeun and is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Minari is also known to have a semi-autobiographical take on Chung’s upbringing too.

Joining the storm May is taking us through, the global OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced that Minari, the Oscar-winning film is going to have its OTT release in India on 11 May 2021.

a movie we all need right now 🌾

watch #MinariOnPrime, May 11 pic.twitter.com/e5HJNevBmg — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 8, 2021

Over the last year, these Oscar-winning films have been acclaimed to be top-notch and have featured in every watch list. Movies like Under the Skin, Amy, The Witch and Green Room have had the backing of immensely popular and laudable distributors and these films continue to demand a lot of attention. Minari, with its recent buzz, winning the Best Supporting Actress, is expected to climb the same ladder too.

The film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The film also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language film. Minari also earned six nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Award. A feather in the cap, Minari was awarded the Best Film Not in the English Language. While there has been some controversy at these ceremonies as to whether Minari is an American film or a Foreign film, there has been no doubt as to how much the juries have loved it.

With all the acclamations and awards to its name, the film has turned aspirational. Now with the pandemic around, more Oscar winners are here to follow suit.

With many more releases on the same date, don’t miss out on this Oscar-winning film on Amazon Prime Video on 11 May 2021.