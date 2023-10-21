After tomato prices rallied up to Rs 150 per kilo a few months ago, onion rates witnessed a significant hike in Visakhapatnam over the past week. The vegetable is currently being sold at Rs 37 per kilogram in the Rythu Bazaars, while the sellers in the open market are charging Rs 40-45.

As per sources, this price hike can be attributed to the delay in the arrival of fresh harvest. Meanwhile, vendors buying onions in bulk from Kurnool at Rs 2,800-3,500 per quintal complain about the below-par quality of the old stock. Additionally, the transport and margins weigh up on the market prices.

Over the past week, onion prices shot up by Rs 10 in Visakhapatnam owing to the above-mentioned reasons. A similar trend is expected to continue till December, with the rates increasing gradually. On the other hand, consumers have appealed to the sellers to provide quality onions in the market.

