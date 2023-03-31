With the Indian Premier League beginning, there is no need for us to look past it for entertainment, be it a hectic weekday or a weekend. The opening match of the high-staked tournament, CSK vs defending champions Lucknow Super Giants, is sure to be a nail-biting one, with both sides featuring some of the biggest names. Adding more entertainment quotient to your weekend, the digital platforms are bracing up to take you on an unforgettable ride. With several movies and web series releasing today, the OTT platforms are sure to spice up the affairs.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms for some extra entertainment this weekend.

Agilan

A crane operator in Chennai Port lives a double life and is also a drug dealer. Being an ambitious man, he strikes a deal with a dangerous entrepreneur while being hunted down by envious people. The Tamil Action Movie stars Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya Ravichandran, Chirag Jani and others. It is directed by N Kalyana Krishnan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Ayothi

As a result of unfortunate incidents, a man becomes the prime suspect in a criminal case. He must do his best to defend himself against those that are out to get him while also working to prove his innocence. This crime drama is directed by Manthira Moorthy and stars Master Advaith, Preethi Asrani, and Pugazh.

OTT platform: Zee5

Gaslight

Misha who belongs to royalty returns to the family estate after 15 years to make peace with her estranged father. Unfortunately for her, he is nowhere to be found and she has to set out in search of him. This mystery thriller stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Two love stories from two unlikely places end up conforming in an unexpected way. Both stories have one person’s love being unrequited because of various issues like social standing, caste, and inequality. This musical romance drama stars Karan Mehta, Alaya F, and Vicky Kaushal in primary roles and is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

OTT platform: Netflix

Prom Pact

Directed by Anya Adams, Prom Pact is a high-school rom-com starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Blake Draper, Christopher Shyer, Milo Manheim, and others in key roles. The plot follows a determined high-school senior, and a feminist to the core, who is strong-willed to get into Harvard. But an unexpected relationship with the Senator’s son calls for a twist in the tale.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bagheera

Starring Prabhu Deva, Srikanth, and Amyra Dastur in lead roles, Bagheera is a Tamil psychological romantic thriller directed by Adhik Ravichandran. A painful past turns a man into a serial killer. Developing hatred for the women, Bagheera sets out to kill many women around him in the most heinous manner.

OTT platform: SunNXT

Kill Boksoon

This movie is about an assassin who is also a single mother to a teenage daughter. Her life gets even more complicated as she finds herself in a life-or-death situation. The movie stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan Kim Si-a and Leon. it is directed by Byun Sung-hyun.

OTT platform: Netflix

Prema Desam

Prema Desam follows two parallel tracks, in one of which Arjun, a chilled-out college student, falls in love with his junior. On the other side of the story, a man tries his best to win his wife’s love and get rid of her traumatic past. The movie stars Thrigun, Megha Akash, Ajay Kumar Kathuvar, Madhoo Shah, and others in key roles, and was directed by Srikanth Siddham.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mr Bachelor

Directed by Naidu Bandaarru, Mr Bachelor is a Kannada film starring Darling Krishna, Nimka Ratnakar, and Milana Nagaraj. Karthik is a middle-class happy-go-lucky guy who strongly believes that the ultimate formula to happiness is marriage. In the course to find the perfect woman, the protagonist faces several struggles that put a test to his fate.

OTT platform: SunNXT

Kacher Manush

Directed by Pathikrit Base, Kacher Manush is a Bengali film starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev, Ishaa Saha, and others. The story follows Kuntol and Sudarshan, two tragedy-ridden young men. When they share their stories with each other, Sudharshan suggests a dangerous plan to come out of their problems.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Software Blues

Featuring Sreeram Nimmala, Bhawna Choudhary, Aryaman, Basha, and other fresh faces, Software Blues is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Uma Shankar. A software employee falls in love with an ambitious girl. How he strives to win her love forms the crux.

OTT platform: Aha

Tiger 24

Tiger 24 is a docufilm that revolves around a massive uproar about capturing a tiger. When two men get killed by a wild tiger, the authorities decide to catch it, snatching away his freedom. How the crowd reacts to this forms the rest of this documentary.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is an American action comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick. The plot follows the titular couple, Nick and Audrey Spitz. When the duo visit a Maharajah’s wedding, the groom gets kidnapped,

OTT platform: Netflix

Apart from the above 13 movies, below are the 5 web series releasing today on OTT.

United Kacche

A man from Punjab is obsessed with immigrating to the UK and makes it his dream to do so. He finally gets the chance to go, however, he has to do so illegally. When he gets there he starts discovering for himself whether or not the country is everything he expected it to be. This Hindi comedy-drama features Sunil Grover, Sapna Pabbi, and Nikhil Vijay in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. S2

Set in Hawaii, this series is about a highly accomplished teenage girl. While navigating the difficulties of being a teenager, she also has to balance a medical career. This family comedy series is created by Kourtney Kong and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Wes Tian, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman in notable roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Power

This thriller series is about women suddenly discovering the power to electrocute other people at will. With the discovery of this power and more women learning about this power, the power dynamics of the world are shifted drastically. The creators of this series include Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson, and Sarah Quintrell. The Power features Toni Collette, Toheeb Jimoh, and Halle Bush in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Copycat Killer

A serial killer turns murders into spectacles with the help of the media. People become intrigued with the murders because of how the killer manipulates the victims, the police and the media into portraying the murders in the most attention-grabbing ways. This crime thriller series stars Wu Kang-ren, Alice Ko, and Ruby Lin as the main characters.

OTT platform: Netflix

Last Light

Based on a bestselling novel, Last Light is a gripping sci-fi suspense thriller series directed by Dennie Gordon. A massive power outage in Europe causes mass protests across the world. Flights come to a halt and medical emergencies don’t matter anymore with millions of lives at stake in the panic-stricken world. But what is the mystery behind this condition? Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Recah, Victor Ali, Felix Sandman, and others star in this series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

