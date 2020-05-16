NIA arrests key conspirator in Visakhapatnam espionage case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, said that it arrested a key conspirator in the Visakhapatnam espionage case. As per a press release by the NIA, Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala (49 years) was arrested in Mumbai.

The racket, which came to light in December last year, led to the arrests of a few Navy personnel for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani nationals. “Pakistan based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines and other defence establishments. Investigation revealed that few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp etc, and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of the navy personnel through Indian associates having business interests in Pakistan,” the NIA stated.

So far, the central agency informed that fourteen accused, including 11 Navy personnel and one Pakistani born Indian national Ms Shaista Qaiser, have been arrested so far.

“Investigation revealed that arrested accused Mohammed Haroon Lakdawala had visited Karachi, Pakistan on many occasions to meet his handlers under the guise of conducting cross -border trade. During these visits, he came in contact with two Pakistani spies namely Akbar Ali and Rizwan, who directed him to deposit money into the bank accounts of navy personnel at regular intervals,” the NIA said in its statement.

It has been further revealed that a number of digital devices and incriminating documents were seized by the NIA during their searches at the house of Mohammed Haroon on Friday. The investigation is being carried out further.

Last year, the Andhra Pradesh Intelligence wing launched Operation Dolphin’s Nose with the Navy and Central Intelligence agencies to arrest seven Navy personnel and a hawala operator. Later in December, the espionage case in Visakhapatnam was taken over by the NIA.