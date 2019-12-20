Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Gautam Sawang (IPS), on Friday, announced that seven Indian Navy personnel and a hawala operator have been arrested in Visakhapatnam for carrying out an espionage racket, which allegedly has links with Pakistan. The Andhra Pradesh Intelligence wing launched Operation Dolphin’s Nose with the Navy and Central Intelligence agencies and busted the racket. Reportedly, while the accused belong to different parts of the country, they were stationed in Visakhapatnam.

As per sources, the accused, who were produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Vijayawada on 20 December, will remain under judicial custody till 3 January 2020. The Andhra Pradesh Police suspect that the nabbed individuals from Visakhapatnam might have leaked information to terror groups in Pakistan. Currently, the Intelligence wings are on a hunt to find out if any other government officials have links with this racket.

The operation was named Dolphin’s Nose, as some of the naval personnel were stationed at Dolphin Hill’s service quarters in Visakhapatnam. The quarters, which were constructed ten years ago, accommodate sailors and commanding officers of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), which has Visakhapatnam as its headquarters. Also, a lighthouse on this hill guides ships to enter Visakhapatnam port. Clearly visible from all parts of the city, Dolphins Nose derives it’s name from it’s distinctive shape.

