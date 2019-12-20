Data Science is one of the fastest-growing sectors offering high paid job opportunities to students all over the world. While Data Science is a technical term and PGDM comes from management, PGDM in Data Science is an extraordinary combination. IFIM Business School is one of the first B-schools offering PGDM in Data Science. Admission in the 2020-22 batch is currently active. Candidates willing to take admission in the program can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the institute.

Before applying for the program, candidates must have in-depth knowledge about the program, fee structure, placements, and job opportunities.

What is a PGDM in Data Science?

PGDM in Data science is an extraordinary field which is intended to extract knowledge from data. The objective of the program is to make the students aware of the tools and techniques through which they can handle and analyse data.

In this program, the students will get to solve real-life problems in Digital Supply, Financial Markets, Chain and Healthcare. There will be several workshops, research incubations, projects personality development programs in order to prepare the students to face real-life challenges.

Since Data Science is one of the most popular subjects that is being pursued and its demand is very high in the job sector as well, so students would definitely be enthusiastic to pursue this course so that they have an edge over a career in Data Science. From this PGDM in Data Science course the students would be benefited from 8 elite certifications and 8 Industry Student Touchpoints.

PGDM in Data Science Admission Criteria

The admission for this course is based on the score in NMAT and some other criteria. NMAT is an MBA entrance exam conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The exam is held in the month of October till December, and the results are declared by the month of March.

Candidates scoring a minimum of 80 percentile in NMAT will be eligible for admission in the program. Apart from this, candidates must have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% aggregate from a recognised university.

The selection process also includes the IPT test, PI, Work Experience (if any), GE, and Academic background. The candidates are selected on the basis of these criteria.

PGDM in Data Science at IFIM Business School – Program Details

After joining the course, students will practice the combined knowledge of Data Science, which will be organized by INSOFE and Business and Management, which will be managed by IFIM Business School.

The course work organized by INSOFE includes the first two trimesters of core Data Science curriculum and then the students will get lateral entry to the third trimester of the PGDM in Data Science and Business Analytics program.

The course work organized by IFIM Business School includes three trimesters of Business and Management and that will follow the Data Science Program. Some of the Common subjects taught in the Data Science course work includes – Foundations of Probability and Statistics for Data Science, Essential Engineering Skills in Data Analytics Using R & Python, Statistics and Probability in Decision Modelling – I, Statistics and Probability in Decision Modelling – II, The Art and Science of Storytelling with Data Visualizations and many more.

Some of the Common subjects taught in the Business and Management course work includes – Basics of Accounting, Principles of Management, Introduction to Case Methodology, Introduction to Digital Business, Human Capital Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management. Apart from these, there is also an internship project included in the course work.

Fee Structure

The total fee that is required for this course is INR 9,90,000/-. Fee can be paid in two instalments. In the first instalment, candidates have to pay INR 5,00,000/-. In the second instalment, INR 4,40,000/- is to be submitted. There is also a non-refundable processing fee of INR 50,000 which is to be paid 1-2 days before the commencement of the class.

PGDM in Data Science – Jobs and Average Salary

The average salary of a Data Scientist is around INR 10 lakhs. Students after getting the dual qualification from INSOFE & IFIM Business School are likely to get immense job opportunities. Few of the roles are mentioned below-

Data Architect

Principal Data Scientist

Lead Data Engineer

Data Analytics Manager

Data Science Consultant

Big Data Analyst

Machine Learning Engineer

The program intends to transform the workforce of tomorrow. It is an intensive program on Data Science integrated with the core of modern Management Education. Due to the emerging demand, the program is expected to observe an increase in the number of applicants in the upcoming time.

