The CAT exam 2020 is right around the corner, it’s scheduled to take place on 29th November 2020 (Sunday). The exam will span for a 2 hours duration instead of 3 hours in 2019. CAT preparation is a very long and arduous process, but it pays back in the end with opportunities to study at the IIMs and earn excellent packages. With the exam nearing, aspirants must be feeling very pressured, anxious, and restless. So, here we are with 6 CAT last-minute preparation tips and tricks to help you prepare better in these final hours.

CAT 2020 – 6 Last Minute Pro-Tips

Check below the absolute pro-tips for your CAT 2020 Preparation:

Revise, Revise, Revise –

CAT preparation takes a toll on everyone. It takes plenty of hard work, and now the work is all going to show its results. Since the exam is a few days away, you need to start revising every topic you have been through. CAT preparation at home is a big task, but you have been through the worst, and now it is the time to go through the notes you have prepared. Go through all the topics you have covered so far, and make sure that you have no confusion regarding any topic. At this point, all the topics should be at the tip of your tongue. Avoid Studying New CAT Concepts –

CAT preparation books tend to be very dense, with several topics and concepts. Sometimes we are unable to cover every topic, and that is okay. It is not very hard to have some concept that you have not studied or are not completely clear with. However, with the Exam Date approaching so quickly, it would not be beneficial if you take up a new topic. You may only confuse yourself more. Go through the topics that you are thorough with and strengthen them further, and if there is something that you have left out, it is best to leave it at this point. Test Yourself To Learn –

CAT Mock Tests must be a familiar thing for you by now. If not, you must familiarize yourself with it. Test your knowledge and revise the topics you are not able to do well in. There are plenty of resources available online. Taking Mock Tests will help you in your preparation a lot. Remember to maintain time when you take a test, as you only have around 40 minutes to solve a section with around 100 questions. Familiarize yourself with the Exam Pattern and Sections. This would help increase your confidence and make you feel more prepared for the exam. Time Management –

CAT Preparation Strategy has several core components, and Time Management is the key to acing the exam. Taking Mock Tests is very helpful, as mentioned above. This year the pattern has been changed a little. You will have around 40 minutes to solve each section of CAT. In those 40 minutes, you will have to solve around 100 objective type questions. While taking the Mock Tests, if there is a type of question that is taking more time to solve than is necessary, take some time out to practise that question and reduce the time it takes to get to the solution. Take Care of Yourself! –

CAT preparation is very stressful for many. If you are doing your preparation along with a job, it can be even more stressful. However, you need to take care of your health during these times as well. It is very important to get plenty of quality sleep. Do not try to stay up all-time studying, as being sleep deprived can have very bad effects on your performance. Make sure to eat plenty of healthy food and have a balanced diet. Stay away from Caffeine and Energy Drinks, instead eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Your CAT Preparation Daily Schedule should incorporate quality sleep, healthy food, time for revision as well as some time to destress. Section Wise CAT Preparation Tips –

CAT Exam Pattern changes every two years, and this year there has been a change in the duration of the exam. You have to be completely thorough with it before stepping into the exam hall. The exam will have three sections, and here are some things you need to keep in your mind before attempting CAT 2020:

Quant Preparation Tips

CAT Quantitative Aptitude section will consist of around 34 questions, with 7-10 non-objective questions. This section is often considered the hardest section as it is the most technical too. To ace this section, you need to have every concept crystal clear in your head. If, at this point, there is a topic that takes a lot of time to solve, leave it for the end of the paper. Solve all the questions that you can solve quickly. This will also possibly leave you with some extra time to solve the harder questions.

CAT VARC Preparation Tips

The Verbal Aptitude and Reading Comprehension section of the CAT section is generally seen as a time-consuming section. It will have 22 to 24 MCQs and 10 to 12 Non-MCQs. You will have to read long passages and answer the questions quickly. Here, having great reading skills will be your greatest asset. You need to have a different approach for each section. During the last few days, practise well for the reading comprehension as it is the most time-consuming part of the exam.

DILR Preparation Tips

The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning is the section that is completely reliant on the practice you have in each type of question. This section will consist of 32 MCQs and Non-MCQs. You should have a rough idea of the time it takes to solve each kind of question and be aware of the number of questions you will be able to attempt. Visualize the data and have plenty of practice!

We are sure most aspirants have already started planning a year in advance. Covering such a vast CAT syllabus needs time. Now, these remaining few days, you can simply concentrate on more and more revision and practise. Along with it, please take care of health in this pandemic.