Speaking at a US-India defence ties conference organised by the US Consulate in Hyderabad on Thursday, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Information Technology of Andhra Pradesh Mekapati Goutham Reddy elaborated on the State’s plans for Vizag. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan of making Vizag the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh would be a significant turning point for development in the State. He predicted that Vizag would witness an influx of investments and industries and emerge as an incubation centre. The Minister added that Vizag was the second destination for investors in combined AP, after Hyderabad.

Saying that the 900-km coastline is a boon to the city, he urged US Consul General Joel Reifman to invest in Andhra Pradesh to which the Consul General responded in the affirmative. Mr Reddy also asked the General to consider the opportunities in Andhra Pradesh in other sectors apart from defence. He stated that Vizag is set to become an incubation centre of global standards.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy also added that the CM would have thought of several possibilities before making a statement in the Assembly about the executive capital. Stating that Vizag was neglected over the last five years, Mr Reddy said that making the city as the executive capital would be beneficial to the State as a whole. Further, he added that the Chief Minister would not make promises he couldn’t keep.

J. Srinivasa Raju, CEO, Visakhapatnam-based earth sciences and offshore engineering consultancy and Erik Azulay, CEO of Nexus Startup Hub, an initiative of the US Embassy were present at the meeting as well.

