TDP leader and former Minister JC Diwakar Reddy made controversial remarks on Wednesday against Andhra Pradesh Police and attracted trouble while talking at a party meeting in Anantapur. He alleged that he was being harassed by the police. The TDP leader remarked that once the Telugu Desam Party comes back into power, the party would appoint police officers who would “lick their boots.” He added that the party would file false cases against the present police officers, excluding the Superintendent of Police of Anantapur, Sathya Yesu Babu. He made threatening remarks against the police and said that wherever the current police officers work in the future, the TDP will remember to cause trouble for them.

The statements followed after JC Diwakar Reddy alleged that the Anantapur police framed a retired sub-inspector for smuggling ganja. Additionally, he commented against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and said that the Andhra Pradesh CM cannot be compared to his father YS Rajashekhar Reddy since he doesn’t possess 10% of the latter’s talent.

Following the remarks, the Anantapur District Police Officers’ Association has sought an unconditional apology from the former Anantapur MP. They said that his comments were “irrational and derogatory” which targeted the police officials, and the system as a whole.

Association members Sudhakar Reddy, Sake Triloknath and Jaffer condemned his remarks, especially, the one about “getting boot-licking policemen when we come to power.” The association’s office-bearers demanded legal action against the TDP leader. They said such comments aren’t acceptable against the same police force that has been protecting him for the past three years. They added that inaction from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is disappointing.

