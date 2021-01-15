The Sankranti season has seen quite a few movies light up theatres across the country. With the likes of Krack, Master, and Red pulling audiences to the cinemas in large numbers, the tradition of experiencing stories on large screen seems to be restoring steadily. On the other hand, the OTT wave continues to sweep us off our feet with exciting movies and shows making it to different platforms week after week. Here, we take a look at new movies and web series that have released on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs this Friday.

#1 Tandav

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is the latest Indian web series to hit Amazon Prime Video. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, the series comes as a political drama. While the series released amid huge expectations, the initial reviews don’t seem to be doing any favour. It remains to be seen if Tandav manages to captivate the audience over the weekend.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Gullak 2

The Mishra family is back with its heartwarming anecdotes of quarrels, disagreements, and affection. With the first season striking a chord with a large base of audience, the second season of this much-loved TVF show made its way to the OTT platforms this Friday. And if the initial reviews are anything to go by, Gullak seems to have succeeded in tugging the audience’s hearts once again

Streaming on: SonyLIV

#3 Tribhanga

Starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Tribhanga is a drama about a dysfunctional family consisting of women from three different generations. The film has already caught the eye of the OTT audience with Kajol leading the way with her impressive performance. Tribhanga promises to keep you hooked this weekend with its emotional and relatable content.

Streaming on: Netflix

#4 Outside The Wire

Directed by Mikael Hafstrom, Outside the Wire is a Hollywood flick releasing on Netflix this Friday. As per the official synopsis, when disgraced drone pilot, Lt. Harp (Damson Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone after disobeying orders, he finds himself working for Capt. Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer tasked with locating a doomsday device before insurgents do.

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 The Great Indian Kitchen

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen is a Malayalam film that has Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. A light-hearted family drama, the film has been receiving a thumbs up from the audience and looks poised to make it to the coveted list of Malayalam films of recent times.

Streaming on: NeeStream