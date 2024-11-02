Living in Visakhapatnam guarantees endlessly stunning views of the sea and the sky. But if you’re itching for an adventure, why not go underground for a change? With ancient rock carvings and fascinating chambers, Andhra Pradesh is home to many incredible caves that promise interesting experiences. Whether you’re a nature lover, a history buff, or just in need of a fresh experience, here are 8 must-visit caves in Andhra Pradesh that are well worth making the trip from Visakhapatnam.

1. Belum Caves, Belum

If you’re up for a real adventure, start with Belum Caves. This is the longest cave system in India, stretching over 3,229 meters! These natural limestone caves were first explored back in 1854 by a British geologist.

Once inside, you’ll wander through long passages, and roomy chambers, and even stumble upon natural freshwater springs. With their dramatic stalactites and stalagmites, Belum Caves feel like something straight out of a fantasy novel and are sure to impress.

2. Guthikonda Caves, Guntur

Tucked away in dense forests near Karampudi, Guthikonda Caves offer an experience that’s both serene and mysterious. These ancient caves were once home to early settlers in the Chalcolithic era. The quiet atmosphere and lush greenery around the caves make it a favourite weekend spot for those looking to unplug and soak in some natural beauty.

3. Mogalarajapuram Caves and Undavalli Caves, Vijayawada

If ancient temples and carvings fascinate you, the Mogalarajapuram Caves are a must. Dating back to the 5th century, these caves are adorned with rock-cut idols of Lord Nataraja, Vinayaka, and Arthanareeswara. These three cave temples are a testament to Andhra Pradesh’s long history and the artistic skill of early craftsmen. It’s a quiet spot that offers a peaceful vibe and a peek into centuries-old tradition.

Just outside Vijayawada and about 10 km from Mogalarajapuram caves, the Undavalli Caves are a remarkable example of ancient rock-cut architecture. Carved in the 4th and 5th centuries, these caves feature a massive reclining statue of Lord Vishnu, crafted from a single granite block. With multiple stories and shrines to Brahma, Shiva, and Vishnu, the Undavalli Caves are awe-inspiring. Plus, the hilltop location gives you stunning views of the Krishna River and the surrounding countryside.

4. Agasthya Caves, Yaganti

Yaganti Caves offer a mix of spirituality and natural beauty. Home to famous caves like Rokalla, Venkateswara, and Sanka, Agasthya Caves is where Potuluri Veera Brahmam, a revered sage, wrote his prophetic Kalagnanam. The setting here feels both peaceful and mystical, and it’s a popular pilgrimage spot for those looking to connect with Andhra’s spiritual heritage.

5. Borra Caves, Kirinrandal

Only about 90 km from Visakhapatnam, Borra Caves are set high in the Eastern Ghats and make for a stunning day trip. One of the most popular caves in Andhra Pradesh, they were formed millions of years ago by the Gosthani River.

These limestone caves cover nearly two square kilometres and are filled with intriguing formations that look like mushrooms, temples, and even a mosque! The caves are perched 1,400 feet above sea level, offering some breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

6. Akkanna and Madanna Caves, Vijayawada

Near Vijayawada, the Akkanna and Madanna Caves feature ancient temples carved in the 6th and 7th centuries. While the temple structures were completed later in the 17th century, the caves themselves hold centuries-old secrets of India’s architectural legacy. They’re not as large as some other caves, but they’re rich in history and worth a stop if you’re in the area.

7. Yadiki Caves, Anantapur

For something a bit off the beaten path, check out Yadiki Caves in Anantapur district. Known for their beautiful formations, these caves are actually two caves in one—Geemanugavi and Uudamanagavi. The spot is located mid-way between Gooty and Tadipatri. Adventure seekers will love it here, as there are plenty of trails for trekking and rock climbing, not to mention jaw-dropping views of the surrounding landscape and waterfall.

The next time you’re planning a getaway from Vizag, leave the usual beach spots behind and enter the enchanting world of caves in Andhra Pradesh. It’s an experience you won’t forget!

