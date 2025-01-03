To ensure the smooth conduct of operational demonstration by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on 4 January, the city police have issued certain guidelines for motorists and appealed to them to follow the same.

According to a press note issued by the city police, the Navy operational demonstration will be held between the naval coastal battery road and the Park Hotel and the guidelines should be followed from 12 noon to 8 pm.

Vehicles without valid passes will not be allowed on the stretches between Collectorate and Coastal Battery road,

Pandimitta junction and Novotel hotel, Century Club-Novotel hotel, Siripuram junction- NTR statue on Beach Road and All India Radio junction – Pandurangapuram junction. They should take alternative routes.

General vehicle users who come from Siripuram should park their vehicles at AU exhibition grounds or AU football grounds and reach Park Hotel junction by walk and proceed to beach enclosure.

Those who come Jodugullapalem, MVP Colony and Kurupam towers should park their vehicles at MGM ground and reach Park Hotel junction by walk and proceed to the beach enclosure and not to enclosures on Beach road.

Vehicle users who come from Jagadamba junction, Seven Hills Hospital road and KGH road should park their vehicles at AMC grounds or at the vacant site near zilla parishad and reach Coastal Battery junction by walk and proceed to beach enclosure.

Those having passes to the Navy Operational Demonstration in Visakhapatnam should park their vehicles at APIIC grounds or AU English medium school ground and proceed towards the enclosures allotted to them by walk.

Read also- Students in AP to get Rs 15,000-aid from next academic year

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu