‘Thalliki vandanam’ scheme, under which students in Andhra Pradesh will get a financial aid of Rs 15,000 each every year, will be implemented from the next academic year.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed the schemes to be implemented with his Cabinet colleagues after the Cabinet meeting held at Amaravati on 2 January.

All students, irrespective of the number, in a family will get the government assistance. Extension of financial aid of Rs 20,000 each for fishermen and farmers of Andhra Pradesh was also discussed. Earlier, the State Cabinet approved several decisions taken by the government.

Proposals for taking up several works with Rs 2,733 crore in Amaravati were okayed by the Cabinet. It was also discussed at the meeting on the authority for issuing permission for layouts and building construction. The Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the act concerned to transfer the authority to municipalities.

The Cabinet also okayed to move to upgrade the ESI hospital in Tirupati to100 beds. Similarly, it was decided to set an ESI hospital in Prathipdu mandal.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu