Harish Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh. Orders to this effect were issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on 29 January night. The present incumbent Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao will be retiring on 31 January.

Harish Kumar Gupta, who belongs to the 1992 IPS batch, served as the DGP during the general elections held in May 2024. At present, he is the Director-General of the Vigilance and Enforcement wing.

Recipient of the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Harish Kumar Gupta began his career as a probationer for a year from 1992 to 1993 in Andhra Pradesh. Later, he served the State in various capacities.

After the bifurcation of the State, he was retained in the residuary Andhra Pradesh. In the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh, Harish Kumar Gupta had worked in the places like Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Hyderabad, Krishna, and Guntur. After being appointed as the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, Harish Kumar Gupta met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and thanked him for the appointment.

