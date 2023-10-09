Prepare for a cinematic extravaganza on 13 October as National Cinema Day returns to grace screens across India with slashed ticket prices. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) recently took to their official social media platform to share this exciting news. The highlight of this event is the opportunity to catch your favourite flicks on the big screen art just Rs 99.

Last year’s National Cinema Day, celebrated on 23 September, was a massive success, drawing in more than 65 lakh enthusiastic moviegoers. The tickets were priced at a mere Rs 75, attracting a significant turnout. This success prompted the MAI to continue experimenting with this price drop model for the future editions of this event.

The anticipation for this year’s National Cinema Day is noticeable, with cinephiles eager to relish the silver screen experience at even more affordable ticket prices. However, it’s essential to note that this reduced price won’t apply to premium formats such as recliners, 4DX, and IMAX.

Joining in on the celebration are major multiplex chains and standalone theatres, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime, Wave, M2K, and Delight, among many others. Over 4,000 screens across the country will be participating, ensuring a widespread and inclusive celebration of this remarkable cinematic event.

