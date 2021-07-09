Giving an extension in relaxation timings till 10 pm from July 8, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has allowed the movie theatres in the state to run shows with 50 percent occupancy while maintaining social distancing. However, a majority of the owners of movie theatres in Vizag are not willing to resume their business fearing losses. As most movies are being released on OTT platforms, there are not many new movies up for theatrical release currently. In the current pandemic situation, the theatre owners feel that not many would really come to the cinemas and enjoy the movie, especially after seeing the second wave of the second pandemic.

According to theatre management authorities, at least Rs 5 lakh is spent on maintenance and other aspects of running a theatre. With 50 percent occupancy, the movie theatres in Vizag worry about facing a severe loss unless a big movie releases. With the night curfew starting at 10 pm, the screens are to be closed by 9:30 pm. Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, most of them have decided to start running shows from July end, after the government would possibly provide more relaxations or lift up the night curfew in Vizag.

“As of now, there are no new movies in the list so if we run shows with small movies, it would be a huge loss for us, especially with 50 percent occupancy. With maintenance, air conditioning, and sanitisation to be done everyday, it is a big thing for us to run shows with no profits,” said the manager of a movie theatre in Vizag. Further, many theatre owners question how the mode of travel has no such rule of 50 percent occupancy, while visiting theatres, which is on one’s own wish, has to follow 50 percent occupancy.

Another major issue worrying the distributors, theatre owners and producers is the standard ticket price not being above the Rs 100 fixed by the AP State Government. Considering the pandemic situation, the Government has opined that many citizens are not in a situation to spend much on movies. With many issues running around, the majority of theatre owners in Vizag are awaiting for the night curfew to end so as to run complete business. “General ticket pricing is always the same and it is only high during the big movie releases for the first three days. Now, the Government has put up fixed prices, considering the pandemic situation, while groceries and other expenses have not changed. It is quite a risk for any theatre to run big shows with 50 percent occupancy and fixed rates,” said an owner of a theatre at Beach Road.

Meanwhile, all the theatres in Vizag are busy taking up the sanitisation and cleaning process of the halls. Locked up for months due to the second wave, there has been no care taken on the maintenance of these halls.