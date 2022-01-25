Gajuwaka is a commercial cum residential area of Visakhapatnam. Having good road connectivity, to all parts of the city, one will find it easy to go to the places to explore in and around Gajuwaka. It is the main shopping centre for all the neighbouring colonies like Sheela Nagar, Aganampudi, Kurmanapalem, Marripalem, Chinagantyada, Steel Plant Township and Gopalapatnam. Many large scale industries like Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) aka Vizag Steel Plant, Gangavaram Port, and Naval Dockyard are located in its proximity. Being one of the busiest areas in Visakhapatnam, it has a range of activities one can take up in Gajuwaka.

Here are some of the places to explore in and around Gajuwaka:

#1 Shopping at CMR Central Gajuwaka

The residents of neighbouring colonies in and around Gajuwaka can visit CMR Central. A new CMR Central Mall has recently opened at Gajuwaka. It is packed with a number of outlets such as Pizza Hut, KFC, and Burger King. There is a gaming zone with bowling, archery, and other fun games. CMR Central also has an INOX Multiplex, offering a world-class movie experience. Apart from all this one can also get their shopping done at the wide range of stores.

Where: Chaitanya Nagar

#2 Watch a movie at STBL Cine World

STBL Cine World is a three-screen movie theatre with one open air theatre and two indoor theatres. The opem air theatre has a huge parking space, where the audience can watch a movie from the comfort of their cars. Individual speakers will be provided to each car for a better audio experience. Apart from watching movies, there is a food drive-in, kids play zone, and an indoor food court as well.

Where: Sheela Nagar, Beside Ayyapa Swamy Temple

#3 Drive to Yarada Beach

A quick twenty-minute drive from Gajuwaka is the Yarada Beach. One can reach this beach via the Dolphin Hill Road. The residents of Gajuwaka need not go all the way to the Rama Krishna (RK) Beach, as they have Yarada in close proximity. Dolphin Nose, near Yarada Beach, offers the best view of Vizag city. This beach is well known for its movie shootings.

Where: Near Dolphin Nose

#4 An evening walk at the Nakshatra Gardens in SGS Ashrama

A beautiful park near Gajuwaka is the Nakshatra Gardens at SGS Ashrama, Sirasapalli. This garden is known to have a some rare plants such as Nakshatra plants, Bonsai plants, and others. The best time to visit this garden is after 4 pm.

Where: Sirasapalli, Lankelapalem

#5 Sunset view from the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir

The Kanithi Balancing Reservoir (KBR) is located in the Steel Plant township aka Ukkunagaram Township. It is the water source for the Ukkunagaram Township as well as the Vizag Steel Plant. The sunset view from KBR can be described to be the most spectacular one. This place looks its best when there is a rainbow (after rainfall) reflecting in the water flowing from the reservoir. Watching either the sunset or the rainbow is the best thing to do near Gajuwaka.

Where: Ukkunagaram Township

#6 Trekking at the Gangavaram Beach

The Gangavaram Beach is a twenty-minute drive from Gajuwaka via the Balacheruvu Road. This is a good trekking destination for the residents of the Gajuwaka area. The difficulty level of this trek is moderate. One can visit this place early in the morning and watch the solid sunset after the trek.

Where: Near Gangavaram Port

So now one choice on a Sunday would be to explore places in and around Gajuwaka.