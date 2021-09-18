With the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, there hasn’t been much scope for entertainment. Theatres and cinema halls have been shut, going out has been limited, people have had to mostly stay in their homes and watch movies on their laptops. But now, Vizag is slowly seeing the light of the day, with theatres opening and the city gaining a more normal colour. People can finally go to one of the many theatres that are open in Vizag and enjoy a movie with their friends and family.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh State Government had taken stock of the Covid-19 situation and decided to allow theatres in the state to run shows with 50 percent occupancy and strict Covid-19 protocol. This included maintaining social distancing by keeping a seat empty between people, wearing masks at all times in the cinema halls. Though, the theatre managements were earlier hesitant about running shows in their theatres with these rules but now, with some big-budget Telugu movies opting for theatrical release in the coming months, these theatres have found the confidence to run shows and entertain the public.

Here are some of the theatres in Vizag which are open and currently running shows:

#1 Inox CMR Central

One of the biggest cinema theatres in the city. While this Inox has many screens, not all are running shows currently.

Where: Maddilapalem

#2 Inox Varun Beach

This theatre in the vicinity of the beach is one of the favourite places for many.

Where: Beach Road

#3 Inox Vizag Chitralaya Mall

This is one place similar to CMR Central with shopping malls, game zones and food points. With four screens, there are only a few shows running here.

Where: Jagadamba Junction

#4 Mukta A2 Cinemas

Located on top of a shopping mall, the theatre is always busy when new movies are released.

Where: Fourth floor, Vizag central building

#5 Cinepolis: Sreekanya Cineglitz

One of the newest theatres in Madhurawada, this one is located a little on the outskirts of the city. But it has been welcomed by the residents of Madhurawada who no longer come to the city to watch a movie.

Where: Madhurawada

#6 Natraj A/C DTS

This is one of the oldest theatres in Pendurthi.

Where: Pendurthi

#7 Sangam Theatre

This is one of the oldest theatres in the city. Any new movie is a must release in this cinema hall. The surroundings of the theatre are always surrounded with huge banners of actors’ posters.

Where: Beside Big Bazaar

#8 Sukanya Complex

The youth of the city love this theatre. Whenever a new movie is released, there are fans celebrating wildly outside this movie theatre.

Where: Gopalapatnam

#9 Sree Kanya Theatre

This is one of the good theatres open in Vizag which was later renovated and is a favourite for many families.

Where: Railway New Colony

#10 Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Picture Palace

This theatre houses countless childhood memories for many 90s kids who used to watch movies here on the first day.

Where: 104 area

#11 Sri Melody

One of the favourite theatres of many, Sri Melody or Melody Theatre as it is famously known, has been renovated with the latest of the facilities to give visitors the best movie experience.

Where: Suryabagh

#12 STBL Cine World

This is the only drive-in theatre in the city where movies can be seen by sitting in the car or sitting under the stars.

Where: Sheela Nagar, Madhurawada

#13 Sree Leela Mahal Theatre

Where: Leela Mahal Junction

#14 Sri Narasimha A/C DTS

Where: Gopalapatnam

#15 Jagadamba 4K

Where: Jagadamba Junction

#16 Kameswari Cinema Dolby Atmos

Where: Maddilapalem

#17 Kanya

Where: Gajuwaka

#18 Kinnera Cinema

Where: Maddilapalem

#19 Ramadevi 4K

Where: Jagadamba Junction

#20 Saptagiri Theatre

Where: Thagarapuvalasa

#21 Sarat Theater – 4K Dolby Atmos

Where: Dondaparthy

#22 Satyam Theatre

Where: Gopalapatnam

#23 Shankara Theatre 2K A/c DTS

Where: Gopalapatnam

#24 Sharada 4K

Where: Jagadamba Junction

#25 Sree Rama Theatre 4K Dolby Atmos

Where: Rama Talkies

#26 Sri Ramulamma Theatre

Where: Thagarapuvalasa

#27 Sri Venkateshwara

Where: Daba Gardens

#28 Tata Picture Palace A/c DTS

Where: Thagarapuvalasa