A festive atmosphere prevailed at Jagadamba and other theatres in Visakhapatnam in which the much-hyped Prabhas-starrer Adipurush was released on Friday. The first show was screened at Jagadamba Theatre at 6 am, where the young rebel star’s fans were seen dancing and firing crackers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Vizag (@yo.vizag)

The big-ticket movie was released in 6,200 theatres all over the world in multiple languages. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, the 500-crore budget movie created much hype before its release. Two trailers which were released earlier received an overwhelming response from the cine buffs. Released in five versions of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the epic drama of the Ramayana, the film had a grand opening at the box office and is likely to net record collections on the first day.

Also read: Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi re-release date out, Vivek and team to hit the theatres again

In Visakhapatnam, the theatres screening Adipurush are full for the next two days if the advance booking figures of the BookMyShow online ticket platform are any indication. Om Raut, who wielded the megaphone for the pan-India movie, focussed more on digital excellence to make it a spectacular show. Meanwhile, a seat in each theatre was left vacant for Hanuman as a mark of respect for the Lord.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.