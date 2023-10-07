The cricket-loving crowd of Vizag is for a ride of entertainment and stardust as the organisers of the Legends League Cricket announced Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium as one of the venues for the upcoming season. Scheduled between 19 November and 9 December 2023, the tournament will include 19 matches at different venues nationwide.

Announcing the new season, Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, stated that Jammu, Ranchi, Dehradun, Surat, and Vizag will play the hosts. “The prospect of Visakhapatnam as one of the host cities is thrilling. The tournament has been well received during its previous season, and we expect a similar response for the upcoming edition,” stated the league’s CEO. Featuring four teams, the league will be played in T20 format.

It is already known that Visakhapatnam is set to host an India vs Australia T20 match on 23 November 2023. Additionally, the BCCI allotted an India vs England test early in 2024 for Vizag. The city last hosted an international fixture on 19 March 2023, a low-scoring ODI against the Aussies, in which India faced a shameful defeat. In the LLCT20, the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium will host the final three league stage matches.

