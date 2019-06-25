Nani starrer Jersey to be remade in Hindi

Recent Telugu film Jersey is likely to travel to Bollywood. Starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj and child artist Ronit Kamra in key roles, the film emerged a winner at the box office. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who debuted with Malli Raava, the sports drama impressed the critics and audience alike and has reportedly caught the attention of the B-Town. As per sources, ace filmmaker Karan Johar has bagged the rights to remake Jersey in Hindi for an undisclosed amount.

Reportedly, Gautam Tinnanuri might helm the Hindi version as well. “Once Karan Johar talks with the Telugu director, he wants to start the film’s production work,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle. Also, if the grapevine is anything to go by, actor Shahid Kapoor might be roped in to play the lead in the film. It may be noted that Kapoor recently starred in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, which has set the box office on fire.

Bringing forth the story of an aging cricketer who faces the odds for the sake of his loved ones, Jersey was packed with numerous brilliant moments. The scenes between the father (Nani) and son (Ronit), especially, left the audience teary-eyed. Well written dialogues and Anirudh Ravichandran’s music were among the other strengths of the film. However, it was Nani who proved to be the film’s biggest asset with his flawless performance. A heart-touching tale that kept the viewers invested in its emotional content, Jersey hit it out of the park in style.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jersey would fare in its Hindi remake.