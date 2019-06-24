Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: This Shahid Kapoor film is unstoppable

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film is proving to be a smash hit at the box office. Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, hit the screens on 21 June and has set the cash registers ringing all across the country. After registering impressive numbers on Friday and Saturday, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 27.91 crore on Sunday to take its total three-day collection figure to Rs 70.83 crores.

“Kabir Singh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – Kabir Singh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Calling it a box office winner, Adarsh said Kabir Singh overcame several odds including a non-holiday release, normal ticket pricing and scathing reviews among others.

Interestingly, Kabir Singh has even surpassed the first three-day collection of Total Dhamaal to emerge as the biggest “non-holiday opener” of 2019.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the leads, Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had helmed the original version in Telugu as well.

