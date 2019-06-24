Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: This Shahid Kapoor film is unstoppable

“Kabir Singh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – Kabir Singh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – #KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Calling it a box office winner, Adarsh said Kabir Singh overcame several odds including a non-holiday release, normal ticket pricing and scathing reviews among others.

⭐️ Non-holiday release

⭐️ A certification [#CBFC]

⭐️ Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

⭐️ Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

⭐️ Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all… All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin… BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

Interestingly, Kabir Singh has even surpassed the first three-day collection of Total Dhamaal to emerge as the biggest “non-holiday opener” of 2019.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as the leads, Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had helmed the original version in Telugu as well.