Nellore is synonymous with amazing food. These must-try local food places in Nellore will surely blow away your mind and satisfy your taste buds. So if you happen to be in Nellore, make sure you free up your schedule to check out these places with mouth-watering dishes.

Here is a list of must-try food places in Nellore at least once in your lifetime.

#1 Hotel Riyaz

Located on Leela Mahal Road, this legendary restaurant is popular for its pot biryani. The Chicken Biryani here sells like hotcakes. The Mutton Biryani made here melts in your mouth. This place also has great appetizers. The man of the hour, Riyaz himself oversees the careful preparation of each of the dishes every day. This restaurant is a landmark in Nellore. Do not leave the city without trying their biryani.

#2 Murali Krishna Sweets

Situated on the Grand Trunk Road is the main branch of the famous Murali Krishna Sweets. Nellore is known for its Malaikaja sweet and people look to Murali Krishna for its authentic taste. They also have meals and tiffins. The fish curry here is a must-try dish at least once in your lifetime.

#3 Bismillah Mutton Biryani Centre

The biryani here is otherwise known as the 4 AM Biryani. Everyone calls this hotel by the name Giddangi Biryani, as it is located in that area. For non-locals, this is a rather unpopular place. Add this to your must-visit places the next time you go to Nellore.

#4 Hotel Basota

The moment one says Nellore, we are reminded of Cheppala Pulusu. And Hotel Basota is the best place to have this locally famous dish. This is also located near Grand Trunk Road.

#5 Komala Vilas

This place is popular for vegetarian breakfast. This is one of the iconic places in Nellore. his is also located near Grand Trunk Road.

#6 Non-Veg Tiffins in Magunta Layout

There is an entire street of non-veg breakfast beside Nellore Varamahalakshmi. You will be lucky if you are able to get to these tiffins before they sell out. By 8 AM, the stalls pack up their things as they are done for the day. Even big cars come and stop by for street-side tiffins.

Special Mentions:

# One-Rupee Bonda near Balaji Nagar

# Ghee Karam Dosa near Radha Madhav Theater

