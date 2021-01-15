Who doesn’t love good food? With the mundane samosa/bajji not suiting all moods, we would love to get a taste of other cuisines right at our hometown. Presenting our foodie wishlist, here are 7 popular South Indian dishes we wish were available in Vizag.

#1 Adai

This south Indian version of pancakes is not only delicious but also healthy. With the batter made of rice, lentils and spices, Adai has high nutritional value. It is often served with groundnut or coconut chutney on the side. We would love to get a fresh take on our local dosa and indulge in a plate of Adai.

#2 Puttu

A favourite among the locals in Kerala, Puttu is made out of rice flour and grated coconut. These steamed rice cakes are traditionally a breakfast dish. Puttu is best relished with black chickpea curry/ fish curry. If not, a drizzle of ghee and sugar on a steaming hot piece of puttu with a couple of papads on the side goes a long way.

#3 Idiyappam

A popular dish throughout southeast Asia, Idiyappam is a famous breakfast dish in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Made with rice flour, Idiyappam sits light in your tummy and is easy to digest. This noodle-like dish is savoured with a variety of vegetarian/ non-vegetarian dishes. If you have a sweet tooth, Idiyappam with sweetened coconut milk is a must-try. A serve of this delicacy makes for a perfect morning in this lazy Vizag weather.

#4 Thalassery Biryani

With great influence from the Arab cuisine, Thalassery Biryani is an amalgam of fragrant Jeerakasala rice, aromatic spices, chicken cooked in special masala and dry fruits. A family outing on a lazy Sunday would be a perfect setting to savour Thalassery biriyani.

#5 Jigarthanda

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, being its place of origin, Jigarthanda is a blend of milk, almonds and sugar. Much like it’s name, it is bound to cool your body especially during the hot and sultry summers of Vizag.

#6 Pazham Pori

One among the favourite snacks of Kerala, Pazham Pori is made with slices of ripened nendra pazham (bananas typical to Kerala), dipped in flavoured batter and deep-fried. As a sweet version of our bajjis, a plate of hot pazham poris with a cup of tea would surely make for an ideal evening in Vizag.

#7 Chow Chow Bath

We are familiar with the popular south Indian breakfast dish, upma. Rava Bath is a version of upma made with a unique blend of spices. Combine Rava Bath with Kesari Bath ( also known as rava kesari) and you get the heavenly pair famously known as Chow Chow bath in Karnataka.

#8 Lukhmi

Hyderabad is known for its Mughal cuisine. One of the favourite dishes of the locals is Lukhmi. A unique take on the evergreen snack samosa, Lukhmi is made out of square-shaped pastries, stuffed with either minced meat or a delicious mix of spiced vegetables. Sitting by the beach with a couple for Lukhmis to devour is something we wish to happen.