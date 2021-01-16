In a historic moment on Saturday, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, rolled out the Covid-19 vaccine drive across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked scientists for their efforts in making the vaccine against Covid. Touted to be the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, the process will witness all the healthcare workers and frontline workers receive the vaccine doses first. While 3 crore Indians will be vaccinated in the first phase, the number is likely to rise to 30 crores in the second phase. Closer home in Andhra Pradesh, the state government set up 1940 vaccine centres across the state. And marking a special moment, B Pushpakumari, working as a sweeper in the medical and health department, became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot in Andhra Pradesh.

As per an update by the state’s health department, the woman came forward voluntarily to take the vaccine jab.