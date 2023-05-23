In a thrilling display of skill and sportsmanship, the Visakhapatnam team has claimed the coveted team championship title in the 6th Youth Men’s Inter-District Boxing Competition. The event, known as the DRM Cup, took place at the Railway Boxing Hall and witnessed fierce contests across 12 weight categories. Youth boxers from the 13 joint districts of Andhra Pradesh showcased their talents in hopes of securing victory in their respective divisions.

Vizianagaram emerged as the runner-up team with an impressive performance, earning a total of 12 points throughout the competition. The completion witnessed exceptional performances across various weight categories. In the bantamweight category, V Pawan from Ananthapur stood out as the best boxer, claiming the gold medal and B Prasad from Vizag secured the silver medal in the same category. Chandrasekhar from Vizianagaram and Abhigyan Sundar from Nellore finished joint third and took home the bronze medals.

In the minimum weight category (45-48 kg), B Vasudevapatra from Vizag clinched the gold medal, while S Tejashwar from Vizianagaram secured the silver medal. Likewise, K Krishna from Srikakulam and D Ramaniddin from Nellore finished joint third and earned bronze medals. In the flyweight category (48-51 kg), K Lohit from Vizag emerged victorious with a gold medal, while V Munna from Chittor bagged silver.

The triumph of the Visakhapatnam team in the 6th Youth Men’s Inter-District Boxing Competition not only brings them glory but also paves the way for the selected boxers to represent Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Interstate Men Youth Championship.

