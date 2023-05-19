The national record holder, Jyothi Yarraji, an athlete from Visakhapatnam, showcased her exceptional skills once again at the 26th National Federation Cup Athletics Championship. After securing a gold medal and setting a new meet record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a remarkable 12.89 seconds, Jyothi continued her winning streak by triumphing in the women’s 200-meter event.

She outperformed other top female athletes, including Archana Suseendran and Himani Chandal, and clocked an impressive time of 23.42 seconds. This outstanding achievement not only earned her another gold medal but also made her the sole athlete to qualify for the Asian Athletics Championship.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles event, Jyothi’s impressive performance was followed by R Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu), who finished in second place with a time of 13.44 seconds, and Sapna Kumari (Jharkhand) secured the third position with a time of 13.58 seconds.

On Tuesday, Jyothi had already set a meet record with a time of 13.18 seconds. However, she surpassed her record in the final, clocking a remarkable 12.89 seconds. This not only secured her the gold medal but also exceeded the qualification standard of 13.63 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India for the Asian Championships.

The exceptional performance by Visakhapatnam-based athlete Jyothi at National Federation Cup Athletics Championship positions her as a strong contender for the upcoming Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from July 12-16.

