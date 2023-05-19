After several speculations about its delayed entry into Vizag, Infosys has made a statement regarding the commencement of its office operations in the city. A quote by an official stated that the IT firm is expected to open its doors by July. Earlier, it was reported that the office, located on the IT-SEZ hills, will commence by May 2023 with an initial intake of 650 employees.

Nevertheless, it could not happen due to delay in the interior works of the office, stated the official. The statement also added that the Infosys office will tentatively open in Vizag by July 2023 with an initial intake of 1,000 employees. Further details are awaited.

