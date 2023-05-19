Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Thrivikrama Varma IPS stated that the department is closely operating with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to ease the traffic crowding. GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS, Law and Order, and Traffic Police personnel participated in a coordination meeting headed by the CP on Thursday, 18 May 2023.

The CP mentioned that both the police and civic body wings will primarily focus on the intrusion of vehicles on the footpaths which are commonly sighted at One Town, Jagadamba, and many busy areas.

Also read: CCTV installation a mandatory for apartments, say Visakhapatnam City Police

Commissioner Thivikrama Varma said that the police have submitted a representation over some of the issues to the GVMC. “Many areas do not have proper illumination, which will help prevent not only accidents but also crime. Eight major traffic signals are dysfunctional in the city,” the Commissioner of Police pointed out. As many as 232 CCTV cameras in various areas of the city remain non-functional, according to him.

The GVMC and the Visakhapatnam police department agreed upon setting up speed breakers and barricades at accident-prone points to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.