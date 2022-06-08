The Visakhapatnam District has recorded two suicide cases of youth on Tuesday, 7 June 2022. A total of 2 minors and a 19-year-old were said to be involved in two separate incidents. On Monday, Tarun Sai (16), a local of Vepagunta, has reportedly run away from home after he was reprimanded by his parents for failing in SSC examinations.

Upon initiating a search, the police received information about sighting the missing person’s belongings near the Meghadri Gedda Reservoir. Suspecting a suicide angle in the missing case, the officials of the Pendurthi Police Station investigated the surroundings of the reservoir. Further, professional swimmers were hired to scout the waters for any evidence. On Tuesday, Tarun Sai was found dead as the police recovered his body from the deep waters.

In a separate incident, a couple, Neha (17) and Krishna (19), attempted suicide by consuming poison. Stating their parents’ disapproval of their relationship as a reason, the young couple took the harsh decision. It was learnt that the girl collapsed to death while the boy survived the effects of poison. The youth who survived the suicide is now undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

