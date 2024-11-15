Get ready to explore an exciting lineup of entertainment, from heartwarming family dramas to intense thrillers and epic showdowns. The much-anticipated OTT releases this week bring you stories of love, revenge, survival, and action. Here’s your guide to the latest mandatory titles across streaming platforms!

1. Maa Nanna Super Hero

Johny embarks on a journey to save his stepfather. However, on his way he encounters his biological father, who wants to reconcile with him.

OTT platform: Zee5

2. Yudhra

Yudhra is a young man who lost his parents in a brutal murder. As his vengeance takes over all his senses, his quest to find the killer reveals many dark secrets.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. Unstoppable 4

Join the ‘Icon Star’ Allu Arjun as he charms viewers with untold stories from his family and playful moments with NBK (Nandamuri Balakrishna). Don’t miss this heartfelt and fun-filled watch!

OTT platform: Ahaa

4. Revu

Ankalu and Gangaiah, two coastal fishermen, face challenges caused by their desire to get the best catch. As they battle for power, the arrival of a new person called Nagesu shakes them up to the core.

OTT platform: Ahaa

5. Cobra Kai

Two karate dojos with troubled senseis (teachers) compete in a deadly competition that tests friendship and has grave consequences. Will they value their friendship, or show no mercy? Watch and find out!

OTT platform: Netflix

6. Adithattu (Malayalam Movie)

A group of fishermen begin a routine voyage in Arabian Sea, but their journey takes a dark turn when the experienced captain dies in mysterious circumstances.

OTT platform: Manorama Max

7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

Get ready for an ultimate showdown between the boxing legend Mike Tyson and a social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul. This much-anticipated clash is all ready to enter the streaming platforms this week.

OTT platform: Netflix

8. The Watchers

Mina, a young artist finds herself in a dense forest with three strangers. As the night falls, they try to find a way to escape from creatures in woods known as the Watchers.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

9. The Day of the Jackal

The first TV adaptation of Fredrick Forsyth’s novel, The Day of the Jackal is a cat and mouse story of a chase between a high-paid assassin and a British intelligence officer.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Whether you are in the mood for heartfelt emotions or gripping mysteries with horrifying backdrops, much-anticipated OTT releases this week have got you covered! Let us know which one is your favourite!

Also read- With no love, no laughs, no nonsense, this new release is trending on OTT!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.