MVV Satyanarayana, Chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee and Lok Sabha member, has written to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, asking for permission to allow air cargo operations from Visakhapatnam International Airport. Satyanarayana has urged the minister to consider the requirement of the trade and industrial sectors and to facilitate the resumption of cargo operations from the airport, which has already been equipped with international cargo services.

The MP has explained in his letter that the change in cargo security screening processes by BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) has led to the suspension of air cargo operations at Visakhapatnam International Airport. BCAS guidelines require a single-point airport cargo service or screening for all airlines, which the AAI (Airports Authority of India) cargo department does not have the staff or equipment to carry out.

The self-screening process by the cargo staff of individual airlines has been suspended, causing all cargo operations to halt. MVV Satyanarayana has requested the Union Minister to allow the resumption of air cargo operations to support the trade and industrial sectors and help them to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.