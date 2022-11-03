This evening, a shocking incident occurred near the Vizag Zoo, where a moving Audi car caught fire. According to the Arilova Police, who reached the spot instantly, no casualties were reported. One of the officials narrated that the driver noticed thick smoke coming out of the car’s bonnet and pulled over to escape before the car caught a massive fire.

The police suspect a short circuit due to a mechanical failure in the car engine for the fire accident. They informed that a mechanic was driving the car to a service centre from the vehicle owner’s residence. A firefighting truck immediately reached the spot and doused the massive fire that broke out from the car engine.

This incident caused a traffic jam for a short while before the police reached there to control the situation. The fire, which started as a thick smoke, soon overtook the entire car, completely burning the interiors and exterior. Videos of the car burning went viral on social media in quick succession.

Check out the footage of the Audi car that caught fire near the Vizag Zoo.

