It’s been over eight months since a new movie hit the theatres in India. With the COVID-induced lockdown and safety concerns around the pandemic pushing the fate of theatres into uncertainty, several filmmakers took the digital route, opting to release their films on OTT platforms. However, with the recent lockdown relaxations allowing theatres to reopen doors for the public, in a restricted manner, a few films have queued up to decorate cinema halls in the coming few weeks. From Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to DC’s Wonder Woman 1984, here are 5 movies that be releasing in theatres in India this December.

#1 Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Tenet will finally be making its way to cinemas on 4 December. Featuring John David Washington in the lead role, alongside Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Clemence Poesy, the sci-fi thriller will be marking the first big release in India after the reopening of theatres.

#2 Indoo Ki Jawani

Directed by Abir Sengupta, and with Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in lead roles, Indoo Ki Jawani is among the few Bollywood releases that will be hitting the screen this month. Touted to be a coming-of-age-comedy, this film will be released in cinemas on 11 December.

#3 Shakeela

Said to be “inspired by a shocking true story”, Shakeela has Richa Chadha in the titular role. While the film was originally scheduled to release in the summer, it was postponed due to the pandemic. Shakeela will now be released in theatres on the occasion of Christmas.

#4 Solo Brathuke So Better

The makers Solo Brathuke So Better recently confirmed that the film will skip a digital premier and will be released in theatres. Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh, the film has generated buzz with its teaser and songs. It’ll be interesting to see the response from the Telugu audience once the film hits the screens on 25 December.

#5 Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins seems to have another gem in hand with Wonder Woman 1984. The audience is likely to see the beauty of Amazon again and many other spectacular shots in the movie. The movie is DC’s best bet in 2020 and has a stellar support cast, including Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal. The Gal Gadot starrer is slated for a release on 25 December.