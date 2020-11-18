Quashing rumours about an OTT release, it has been officially confirmed that Solo Brathuke So Better will be released in theatres this December. Starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh as the leads, the film is likely to be among the few big-ticket releases that are expected to light up theatres in the coming days. In the latest, the makers of the film (Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra) have joined hands with Zee Studios ahead of the release.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said, “It is exciting to partner with Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. After the success of our previous regional films, we are happy to bring yet another entertainer on board, Solo Brathuke So Better, featuring incredible talent.”

Sharing his thoughts about the association, actor Sai Dharam Tej said, “Happy to note that Zee Studios in onboard Solo Brathuke So Better. I am sure their association will be a fruitful one for all of us. I hope Solo Brathuke So Better entertains the audience in such unprecedented times.”

This isn’t your typical rom-com, this unique entertainer is full of quirks! 😄 Presenting #SoloBrathukeSoBetter, an @SVCCofficial production starring the powerhouse of talent @IamSaiDharamTej and @NabhaNatesh.

In cinemas this December! pic.twitter.com/NdPQNHX99k — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) November 18, 2020

While Solo Brathuke So Better was originally scheduled to hit the screens in May, the coronavirus-forced lockdown meant a delay in the shooting process causing the makers to push the release date. With the shooting resuming recently, post the lockdown relaxations, the movie is all set to make its way to cinema halls in December. The music, composed by Thaman S, has been receiving a thumping response with the tracks ‘No Pelli’ and ‘Hey Idi Nenena’ already garnering millions of views on YouTube.

It may be noted that a major part of Solo Brathuke So Better was shot in Vizag with the unit filming scenes at GITAM and Kailasagiri in the city.