The festive month of October has kicked in, and the country is together celebrating the spirit of good over evil. As we all delve into good food and spiritual poojas, it is also that time of the year when we have a lot of time in hand. With quite a few holidays lined up, we are sure you are excited to entertain yourselves in the best way. Maybe a quick holiday or a movie binge! If you are a fan of the latter, here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend.

#1 Telugu

The Mega family and Akkineni family will be clashing with each other on the big screen tomorrow, 5 October 2022. While Chiranjeevi is coming with Godfather, the remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, Nagarjuna is coming with the movie The Ghost. Both the top Telugu actors have spent a lot of time promoting their movies, and we are excited to catch the action live.

#2 Tamil

Three Tamil movies are making their way to the big screens this first week of October on 7 October 2022. Trisha, who has received major love from her previous movie PS-1, is back with Sathuranga Vettai-2. Arvind Swamy will be seen playing the male lead role in the movie. Borrder, directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachala will be releasing on 5 October 2022. The cast of this action thriller includes Regina Cassandra and Arun Vijay in lead roles. The much-loved Yogi Babu will also be coming to entertain you this weekend, 7 October 2022. His new movie named Dha Dha is directed by Guinnes Kishore.

#3 Malayalam

Fans are in for a treat this weekend as five Malayalam movies will be releasing at theatres this first week of October. All the following movies will be releasing on 7 October 2022. Mammootty’s Rorschach is a psychological thriller directed by Nissam Basher. Saturday Night is a comedy-drama directed by Rosshan Andrrews and stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Shivaram Mony directorial Shubhadinam, releasing on 7 October, will be a family comedy thriller with a wide cast. Siddy, a crime drama directed by Pious Raj will star Aji John and Akshaya Udaykumar in lead roles. Sudheesh Ramachandra’s directorial Ini Utharam starring Aparna Balamurali in the lead role is a crime thriller.

#4 Hindi

Six new movies are releasing at theatres in Hindi this week. With a bunch of new actors and directors making their mark with these releases, catch up on some entertaining scripts. The list of movies releasing is Aa Bhi Ja O Piya, Hindutva, Raaz Darr Ka, Nazar Andaaz, Chakki and Masoom Kaatil.

Now new English movies will be at the theatres this weekend. So let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram with your favourite release of the week.