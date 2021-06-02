For the past year, OTT platforms have become a primary source for film distribution. OTT platforms have garnered a manifold of popularity with the inception of the pandemic. More than the theatrical release, streaming movies on OTT at the comfort of home is now preferred. The Government mandated lockdown/curfews have again put a halt on the theatres. Now OTT platforms are the only felicitous mediums for their releases. Halfway through 2021, the audience witnessed some of the greatest releases on the OTT. From Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen to Ivan Iyer’s Milestone. OTT platforms have helped some great cinemas to reach a larger audience. The month of June 2021 too is starlit with some blockbuster releases. The trailers have already intrigued the audience, who highly anticipate its release. Here are some movie trailers that should give you an indication of all the entertainment that’s in store for you this June.

#1 Jagame Thandhiram

Three months ago, Netflix posted a teaser video for Jagame Thandhiram. It introduced the viewer to a goofy character, Suruli, played by Dhanush. A very notorious gangster, yet loved by his villagers. Towards the end, the title mentioned 204 million hearts,109 countries, 1 Suruli, Let’s Rakita. Hinting at something big as well as hilarious. The Rakita song beats were full of energy.

The trailer of Jagame Thandhiram came across at the Netflix India YouTube Channel on 1 June 2021. Writer-Director Kartik Subbaraj presents a rather action-packed gangster movie with some goofy dialogues. The trailer description reads “The film tells a story about Suruli, a reckless gangster from Madurai who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.” As one can also see James Cosmo’s character saying, ” It’s business. We don’t need any more immigrants.” As far as trailers go, this movie has arguably the best one of all releases in June.

Dhanush’s character Suruli gives a very pop culture gangster/ Jhon Wick vibe. He can be seen in a contrasting orange suit, pointing a gun, and others gangster pull out their guns at him. Cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna uses a very RGB colour pattern to deliver this high-action drama. The movie features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo and Joju George. Netflix has also posted a Telugu audio trailer along with the original Tamil Trailer.

Release Date- 18 June 2021

#2 Sherni

Teased in a YouTube community post, Sherni is an upcoming movie starring Vidya Balan. The trailer hints at a woman working as an Indian Forest Service officer. It plays out when Vidya’s character is posted in a village, to hunt a tigress who has turned up as a man-eater. As a metaphor, Vidya herself battles against the stereotype put in front of her.

A voice-over could be heard while introducing Vidya’s character in the trailer. “When there’s a problem here, they have sent a lady officer.” Questioning as well as believing that she is of no help. It moves forward to where she asks for the plan of action, just to receive a bewildering answer.

With the new culture of movies releasing digitally, trailers play an even bigger role in getting the audience hooked and this movie does just that, having you excited for its release in June. The 2 minutes 26 seconds long trailer hints at a very graphic presentation of India’s rich flora and fauna. Amit Masurkar, the director of the movie, has again brought forth the rural life story of India. In his earlier project Newton, starring Rajkumar Rao, also had a similar setting.

Sherni too has an ensemble cast starring Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Gopal Dutt, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda and Brijendra Kala. It will be clashing its premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with Jagame Thandhiram releasing on Netflix.

Release Date- 18 June 2021

#3 Ardha Shatabdham

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Ardha Shatabdham is the latest Telugu movie. Care of Kancherpalem fame Karthik Ratnam can be seen as the lead of the movie. The 2-minute long trailer hints at romantic action drama. It portrays a rather graphic presentation of the ‘mass movies’

The trailer opens on a very dramatic note. It says that the universe led to the creation of millions of species. But it created humans on a rather ill time, which results in an inherently selfish nature. The trailer further moves to romantic gestures by the lead. And finally to some gruesome action sequences and bloodshed.

The major theme of the movie seems to be discrimination due to caste. The heroine’s father says that it doesn’t matter if his neighbours are of the low cast, but his daughter shouldn’t be sleeping with a low cast. A rather ironic and disturbing truth about casteism, the ill system that is still prevalent. The movie shall be streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Release Date- 11 June 2021