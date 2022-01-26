The Republic Day is one of the biggest days for movie releases, since it is a national holiday. But the COVID-19 pandemic has ruled out the opportunity for movie releases on Republic Day in theatres. Instead, a number of movies are set to release on the OTT platforms today i.e. 26 January, 2022. Some of these movies are hitting the screens for the first time, while the others had released previously in theatres and releasing on the OTT platforms today.

Here is a list of movie releases on OTT platforms on the occasion of Republic Day:

Bro Daddy

Bro Daddy is a Malayalam film starring Mohan Lal and Prithvi Raj Sukumaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The makers of the movie decided to skip theatrical release, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, and opted for a direct OTT release. This comedy drama movie is directed by Prithvi Raj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Badava Rascal

This Kannada movie, which was released theatrically on 24 December, 2021, is set to release on the Republic Day on OTT platform. The plot revolves around the son of a middle class auto driver, who falls in love with a politician’s daughter. After an incident that distances them, he takes the help of his friends to win her back. This comedy drama was directed by Shankar Guru, and features Dhananjaya and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Voot

Arjuna Phalguna

Arjuna Phalguna is a Telugu crime comedy flick, starring Sree Vishnu, Amritha Iyer, Subbaraju, and Naresh. This film was directed by Teja Marni and was released in the theatres on 31 December, 2021. The movie is about five friends, Arjun, Rambabu, Thadodu, Oscar, and Shravani, who try hard to prevent one of their friend’s house from being taken over by the bank.

OTT Platform: Aha VideoIN

Aaha:

This movie is a Malayalam sports drama, directed by Bibin Paul Samuel, and starring Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role. The movie was initially released in theatres on 19 November, 2021. The plot revolves around a widower, who decides to coach a team of Tug of War, thus rediscovering his passions for sports.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Ellam Sheriyakum:

Ellam Sheriyakum is a Malayalam comedy drama, directed by Jibu Jacob, and starring Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan. The plot revolves around the family of a politically active person, and how politics play a major role in their personal lives. This movie was initially released on 19 November, 2021.

OTT Platform: Zee5