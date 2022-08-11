In a shocking incident reported in Visakhapatnam, a mother killed her child and committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her residence. The family of the deceased suspect mental health issues behind the heart-breaking incident in Visakhapatnam.

According to Sub Inspector Naidu who inspected the site in Visakhapatnam, Radhika (30) committed suicide after killing her four-month-old child by hanging herself from the fan with the help of a sari. The incident occurred in the Tadigiri panchayat Mandal of Visakhapatnam and the villagers suspect mental health issues. She is survived by her husband Ariselu Vasudev.

Upon investigation, the police learned that while Vasudev’s brother Giri was returning home on Tuesday evening after fetching milk, he found Radhika hanging from the fan. He panicked and informed all the villagers. The locals then reported the incident to the police.

It has also been reported that Vasudeva and Radhika have been married for 2 years and stay along with Vasudev’s mother and his two younger brothers. The villagers added that they did not notice any disturbances within the family.

Family members alleged that Radhika may have resorted to such a crime due to mental health issues. Based on the incident when she left home one week after the child’s birth, her husband also reciprocated the same reason. Radhika is originally from the Musidipiputtu village of Pedabayalu Mandal.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.