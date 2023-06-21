The rape case of a minor girl by Visakhapatnam-based seer Swami Poornanada Saraswati (64) at the Gnanananda Ashram in Venkojipalem has set the internet abuzz. The city police arrested the fraudulent godman on Tuesday, 20 June 2023, and charged him with relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Founded by Swami Gnanananda Bharati in 1955, the ashram is home to many children from various parts of the state.

Here is a brief history of the ashram.

The ashram shifted to Venkojipalem in 1958 after a gift deed of nine acres and started taking in teenagers during its initial phase. Later in 1984, Swami Poornanada took over as its head and claims to have taken care of 2,000 children.

The Gnanananda Ashram incorporates a Satvik food diet into its residents’ routines and teaches Shlokas and Vedas. In the past, Poornananda claimed they don’t accept monetary aid but only meals, necessary commodities, or vegetables.

Despite having a positive outlook amongst its frequent donors, the seer has been amongst controversies and sexual allegations before. In 2012, Swami Poornananda was accused of the rape of a minor girl and was arrested by the Visakhapatnam Police. Later, he was released on bail. The recent case threw light on the 64-year-old’s heinous crime of locking up a 15-year-old and repeatedly assaulting her physically and sexually.

