In a shocking case, the 64-year-old head of an ashram in Visakhapatnam, identified as Swami Poornananda, has been arrested by the police for the rape of a minor girl. According to the police reports, the accused godman has kept the 15-year-old victim captivated for over a year and repeatedly assaulted her at his ashram in Venkojipalem.

This heinous crime came to light when the victim escaped from the ashram to Vijayawada via the Tirumala Express on 13 June 2023 with the help of a maid. She complained to the Disha police there, who immediately brought it to the notice of the Vizag wing. As per the complainant’s statement to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the accused godman ill-treated her, rarely providing meals.

Originally a resident of Rajahmundry, the victim was put under Poornananda’s care after her parent’s demise. She is currently undergoing tests and treatment at Vijayawada Government Hospital.

This is the second such criminal allegation against Swami Poornananda, who was previously arrested by the Visakhapatnam Police in 2012 for the rape of a minor girl at his ashram. Cases have been booked against the accused under Section 376 of IPC (punishment for rape) and relevant sections under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act.

