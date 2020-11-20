It’s Friday and OTT platforms are here with a range of movies to keep us hooked this weekend. Tollywood too has a couple of releases today and it is Middle Class Melodies, on Amazon Prime Video, that has been setting the social media abuzz since morning. Featuring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, the film first caught the eye with an impressive trailer. And if the response on Twitter is anything to go by, this Vinod Anantoju directorial seems to hit the nail. Here’s the Twitter review of Middle Class Melodies.

Middle Class Melodies Twitter Review:

Sat down late in the night to watch about 10 minutes of #MiddleClassMelodies out of curiosity…. and ended up the watching the whole film. Absolutely delicious and beautiful film that’s so full of sweetness and life! So damn heartwarming! Vinod is an incredibly exciting talent! — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) November 19, 2020

Simplicity is the essence of happiness! And the beauty of #MiddleClassMelodies lies in it’s simplicity. I had fun watching the beautiful characters of @ananddeverkonda & @VarshaBollamma. Can’t wait to taste Bombai Chutney 😃. Good work by @vinodanantoju. Hearty congrats team💐. pic.twitter.com/1SXVFVF9jc — Madhura Sreedhar Reddy (@madhurasreedhar) November 20, 2020

#MiddleClassMelodies review : Very good 1st half👌

Especially nanna character aythe😂🔥

Anand deverakonda improvised his acting👍

Decent 2nd half✌

Overall a Good film😉

Congo @PrimeVideoIN 🥳 😎 OTT lo release cheyyali ante movies kanisam ila unte chalu😊#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/MWTsQWotbG — 👌🌟_MB (@KarthikTweetzs) November 19, 2020

#MiddleClassMelodies:

Set in rural Guntur, the film captures dialect, & lifestyle in intricate detail. A simple story told with a dash of humor. Performances of Goparaju Ramana, Prabhavathi & non-lead actors r the highlight. Anand Deverakonda & Varsha fit well in their roles — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) November 20, 2020

#MiddleClassMelodies Movie…Excellent Emotions Connects To All Middle Class Families… ♥ !@ananddeverkonda acting improved and superb…. 👌 !

Direction and Cinematography are the highlights of this film @vinodanantoju 👏 !

All frames are really good #Sunnykurapati 👏 !

3/5 pic.twitter.com/3IrbK4i4GV — Jishnu jkm (@jishnu_km12) November 20, 2020