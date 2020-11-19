The Diwali season saw quite a few films premiere on OTT platforms. From Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii to Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, several flicks make their way to OTT platforms over the past few days. While a few have been winning accolades, others couldn’t quite manage to justify the expectations. As we buckle up for yet another OTT-driven weekend, a new bunch of movies and series is lined up to try to impress us. Here are 5 new movies and series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Aha, and other OTT platforms this Friday (20 November).

5 new movies and series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs this Friday

#1 Mismatched

Based on the book “When Dimple met Rishi” by Sandhya Menon, the Netflix original series brings forth the stories of college students and all that’s involved in their student life. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched features an exciting set of talent.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Middle Class Melodies

Featuring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle Class Melodies will be coming as a new-age rom-com. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film has caught the eye with the recently released trailer. By the looks of it, the Telugu flick is likely to strike a chord with the younger sections of the audience.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 A Simple Murder

Featuring Priya Anand, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sushant Singh among others, A Simple Murder is touted to be a dark comedy series where the characters get entangled in a chain of events. The trailer has received an excellent response and it will be interesting to see what the series has to offer.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#4 Raat Baaki Hai

Directed by Avinash Das, Raat Baaki Hai features Rahul Dev, Anuup Sonii, and Paoli Dam in lead roles. Based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunj 1990, the film follows the tale of two estranged lovers who run into each other after 12 years in Rajasthan. The plot takes a turn as they unravel some startling secrets about each other.

Where to watch: Zee5

#5 Anaganaga O Athidhi

Starring Payal Rajput and Chaitanya Krishna, Anaganaga O Athidhi is touted to be a riveting thriller. The film is a remake of the Kannada movie Aa Karaala Ratri. The recently released trailer has got the audience intrigued generating some decent pre-release buzz.

Where to watch: Aha