On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh MP Vijayasai Reddy met Central Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri. During the meeting, Mr Reddy discussed setting up of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport near Vizag for public use. He further sought the Centre’s permission to issue a confirmation letter for the closure of the civil enclave at Vizag airport for 30 years.

Requesting the same, the YSRCP MP also submitted a written statement to the Union Aviation Minister. Thanking Mr Puri for sanctioning the site clearance approval for setting up of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, Mr. Reddy noted that this decision will support the state in developing new executive capital at Vizag. Stating that the state government is working towards the development of North Andhra Pradesh, he urged the Union Minister to speed up the process of issuing the confirmation letter for the closure of Civil Enclave at Vizag airport for 30 years. He added that this action must be allowed to be taken from the date of commencement of commercial operations in the upcoming Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport.

Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared, “Fellow Parliamentarian MP Vijayasai Reddy met me today to discuss setting up of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport for public use in Vizianagaram district.”

It is to be noted that Vizag airport is a custom airport, which operates as a civil enclave on an Indian Navy air base named INS Dega. The Airports Authority of India manages the terminal building, handles the passengers, and accommodates the commercial flights, while the runway and air traffic control operations will be managed by the Indian Navy (INS Dega). The civilian and the naval base of the Vizag airport has parking stand each to accommodate their respective aircraft. However, the runway is common for both parties.

On the other hand, the AP state government had earlier signed an agreement with the GMR Group for the construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport.